The ardent batsman AB de Villiers once again did wonders and gave his team Royal Challengers Bangalore a win over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL-13 match on Saturday. At the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Virat Kohli’s men won by 7 wickets in a fierce battle that lasted over the last over between Bangalore and Rajasthan.

In the last over, Bangalore needed 10 runs to win and AB de Villiers, who played in a stormy style on the fourth ball of Joffra Archer, gave the winning six. As Abby hit the winning six, Captain Virat Kohli ran into the ground in a hug and hugged him.

The Bollywood actress and Virat’s wife Anushka Sharma were clapping for the match. AB also completed his 37th half-century of his IPL career with Six.



Rajasthan won the toss and batted first, scoring 177 runs at the loss of 6 wickets. In response, the Bangalore team won the match by scoring 179 runs at the loss of 3 wickets in 19.4 overs.

Former South African batsman Abby, Man of the Match, scored an unbeaten 55 off just 22 balls, hitting a four and 6 skyscraper sixes. Gurkeerat Singh Mann returned with him unbeaten 19 runs off 17 balls. It was Bangalore’s sixth win in 9 matches.

Captain Steve Smith for Rajasthan scored a brilliant innings of 57 runs with the help of 6 fours, 1 six off 36 balls but AB’s innings was overshadowed. Robin Uthappa contributed 41 and Jose Butler contributed 24 runs for the first time in the season. Bangalore pacer Chris Morris took 4 wickets for 26 runs while Yuzvendra Chahal took 2 wickets in the same over for 34 runs.

Chasing a target of 178 runs, Bangalore openers Devdutt Padikkal (35) and Virat Kohli (43) added 79 runs for the second wicket. Then AB and Gurkeerat Mann made an unbeaten 77-run partnership to win RCB.