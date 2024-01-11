Arturo vidal gets closer every day to Cali America. His signing would break the market and several have classified him as one of the most important in the market. Colombian Professional Soccer in recent years. However, his sporting career has a long tail and his off-field record is not the best.

It may be of interest to you: Colombia prepares its defense with all its weapons against the Fifa sanction

The latest we know about the novel Vidal-America is that both parties are studying the viability of the movement and negotiations have already been initiated to reach an agreement for his salary and contract.

Arturo Vidal celebrates the title in the Copa Libertadores with Flamengo. Photo: Mauricio Dueñas. Efe

Despite Arturo vidal can give magical afternoons to American fans at the stadium Pascual Guerrero can also give you headaches off the playing field, his record is not the best and here we remember his most famous scandals.

In 2007, in his first years of career, Vidal showed his claws and had his first mishap: after playing the semi-final of the U-20 World Cup in Canada, between Chile and Argentina, He was arrested by the Carabineros after getting into a fight with several agents.

Also: Arturo Vidal excites América de Cali: he gave clues about his future

“He (Vidal) is detained and waiting to be transferred to the Guarantee Court of San Bernardo“Chilean officials explained.

In November 2011 he received a heavy sanction of 10 games without playing for the national team. Chile, after arriving drunk at the rally with several of his companions.

The day before I had attended a party organized by Jorge Valdivia With Carlos Carmona, Jean Beausejour, Gonzalo Jara. When the sanction is confirmed, the coach of the election himself at the time, Claudio Borghi He said they had arrived in “not adequate condition.” In the end he only paid for five games, the other five were forgiven.

As became a habit in his sports career, a large part of his controversies occurred when he was training with the Chilean national team. In July 2013, the Colombian Monica Jimenez brought to light a quite reprehensible video in which he was seen drunk next to Gary Medel while they were concentrated for the matches against Paraguay and Bolivia.

You can also read: Important club in Colombia disappears and a new professional team is born: we tell you

In November 2014, after playing Brazil World Cup 2014, the Chilean went to party with Medel until 6 in the morning and he was about to come to blows with another man at the nightclub. Juventus at the time imposed a heavy sanction on him.

Photo: Instagram: @kingarturo23oficial

One of the most memorable scandals occurred in 2015, in the middle of the Copa América of Chile 2015, he 'King Arthur He was the protagonist of a traffic accident in his country in the wee hours of the morning.

According to the official report of the Carabineros, Vidal was under the influence of alcohol and crashed his luxurious Ferrari against another vehicle at more than 160 kilometers per hour. Jorge Sampaoli, coach of the 'red' at the time, was on the verge of expelling him, but he didn't, in the end he won the cup.

Two years later he again got into a fight with the Police and several friends before a knockout match at World Cup Russia 2018 against Paraguay. After being consulted by the press, he responded: “I don't know what you're talking about, I come from my home… Stop dirtying my name.”

The Carabineros of Chile explained that the midfielder rented a hotel and had a tremendous party with his friendscaused a series of damages in 12 rooms and created disorder in the facilities.

To complete his series of controversies, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, he violated health regulations and protocol to have his hairdresser enter the hotel to cut his hair.

The last pearl arrived last year in its official presentation with the Atlético Paranaense, when he reminded the fans of his new club that a few months later he won the final of Libertadores Cup wearing the colors of Flamengo.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO