The fans of Cali America They are excited every day that passes with the signing of Arturo vidal. The clues that have gone viral in the last few hours reveal that the signing of the contract would be close and its presentation in the Pascual Guerrero It would be imminent.

First was Daniela Isazadaughter of the Colombian Sonia Isaza, current wife of the Chilean, who published the 'queen test'. She posted a striking image on her official account instagram, In the photo he was with the jacket America of Cali, Behind him was Vidal's shirt with the number eight of the team. Chile team.

Furthermore, two well-known brands in Colombia They released an advertisement that refers to the signing of Arturo vidal for him America of Cali, thus confirming the words he told him Tulio Gomez, maximum shareholder of the club to EL TIEMPO.

“There we are moving forward, little by little. We already have a sponsor, we need another and adjust figures with the agent of Vidal“, he assured Gomezwho said that sponsorships of at least $600,000 are needed.

Unofficially, it has been said that Vidal would earn the not inconsiderable sum of 1.8 million dollars a yearmore or less a few 7,000 million pesos, and that America would have offered him at the wheel 1.2 million dollars for one season, but that he would have asked for a contract for two.

Arturo Vidal celebrates his goals against Peru

Furthermore, before the friendly duel between America of Cali and Cerro Porteñothis Saturday at Pascual Guerrero, the coach Lucas Gonzalez He spoke about the possibility of having Vidal and referred to the great market that the Valle del Cauca club has made so far.

“Arturo vidal), What am I going to say, we all know what it means for South American football and for world football. He is an excellent player, he has won everything there is to win at the national team level as America Cups and at club level. He has played for Barcelona and other teams; For a coach it is a dream to have a player like him. It will be a difficult operation for America for a cost issue, but I hope to have it with us,” he explained on Star+.

Lucas González and Arturo Vidal. Photo: Instagram: Lucas González – Arturo Vidal.

Vidal responds if he has already signed for América de Cali

In the last few hours, a video of the 'King Arthur in the streets of Cali, where he was consulted by a fan, who without mincing words, asked him if he is already a player of the America.

“Is it true that you are going to play in the Cali America?”, the woman says to the Chilean who does not laugh at the question and responds with a laugh: “I don't know yet, we're seeing.”

The woman was persistent and asked him “Is it true?”, this time, Arthur He decides to remain silent, pose for the camera and say: “Greetings, greetings”, avoiding the question that could confirm his arrival at the Colombian Professional Soccer.

