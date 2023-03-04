The House of Celebrities continues to generate ratings, because now Arturo Carmona, 46 years old, revealed how jealous Jenni Rivera was of Alicia Villarreal in the past, which caused the annoyance of the fans of the late singer , as well as the courage of Juan Rivera.

And it is that Arturo Carmona, who in the past was the husband of Alicia Villarreal, with whom he had a daughter, told Samira Jalil that Jenni Rivera was not even envious of the royal singer’s career, but her ex-husband, that is, the Mexican actor.

According to the actor, on one occasion he met Jenni Rivera at some awards, where they talked a little and during the conversation he told her that the envy that he had of Alicia Villarreal It was that he had Arturo Carmona as a lover, something that surprised him too much.

As expected, Juan Rivera did not take it in the best way and criticized his former partner from La Casa de Los Famosos, since it is well known that the singer has always defended his sister’s name at all costs.

“He didn’t say anything at all, Juan puts a lot of cream on his tacos”, “Alicia Villarreal has been a Star since the 90s…”, “Carmona hasn’t lost anything good, that she continues to show herself as she is and that she already plays to win”, “Yes, but I need to say that Jenny marked Alicia to apologize for the song, this was said by the diva,” the networks write.