A strong fight took place on social networks by Arturo Carmona of 46 and the King Grupero of 35 years of age, because the youtuber was upset by the attitude that the first took with the women of La Casa de Los Famososarguing that he only uses them.

“You have to go to therapy, because you have a lot of emotions and feelings accumulated there, I did not do it to bother you (…) you always want to leave women in a bad way as if they are looking for you, as if they beg you and I think it has already arrived the moment in which we have to cut that…”, commented El Rey Grupero.

As expected, Arturo Carmona did not remain silent and let the former member of La Casa de Los Famosos know that he does not believe in anything he says, because he even accused him of using drugs, which is why he is saying all that. about the Mexican actor.

“I’m not even going to say your name, buddy, because you don’t even deserve it, but hopefully we’ll meet soon if you have something to talk to me about life, I do have to talk a lot in person (…) I always wish you the best Don’t put so many things in because they hurt…”, commented the soap opera actor.

It is worth mentioning that the two celebrities began with a good relationship in La Casa de Los Famosos, but it fell apart after the departure of each one, since too many truths were known in front of the cameras.