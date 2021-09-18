HStrokes, kisses and hugs: small touches turn the big wheel of history. The video artist Jonas Englert shows it in his work “Circles I” in an impressive way. In 1953, the deaf-blind writer Helen Keller felt the face of the American President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who in 1944 shook the hand of General George C. Marshall as a general in liberated Paris. The creator of the Marshall Plan, in turn, received the Nobel Peace Prize with a handshake from Gunnar Jahn in 1953, which the Chairman of the Nobel Committee presented to Martin Luther King in 1964 with the same gesture. For his part, the civil rights activist shakes hands with Lyndon B. Johnson the same year the president signs the Civil Rights Act. In 1967, the right-wing pen was connected by shakehands between Johnson and Pakistani President Ayub Khan, whom John F. Kennedy welcomed in Washington in 1961 – where JFK also had Helen Keller write words with the finger alphabet in the palm of his hand.

One circle of the history of the 20th century is closed, recorded along with six others in the graphic “Circles II”. Seven collages from archive material running in an endless loop, arranged in the form of a tape on the screen, show the publicly exhibited contacts, mostly even skin contacts, from person to person on the political stage as “Circles I” in the film: a choreography of power, a series of stagings, but also a social chain reaction that arranges people in rounds and keeps forming new circles. These only become visible in retrospect. Then there are possible views of the history. This is how we get an idea of ​​the past.

For Jonas Englert, born in 1989, looking back is not a nostalgic one, but part of his current artistic research. In his Egelsbach studio, a low-rise building from the 1970s, he sits between television monitors, a laptop and a glass front that frames the view of the green like a gigantic screen. He lets parts of his latest, as yet unpublished project run over a screen in rapid succession: a cinematic interpretation of classical and new music, which, with found and own material, spans the arc from biological genesis to the delimitation of the human in space. Englert neither likes nor can reveal much more. He also prefers to remain vague about the topic of the philosophical dissertation he is working on: it is about historiography.

How do you become a “Zoon Politicon”?

What else, one would like to say, when one has another project of his running since 2015 in mind: It is called “Zoon Politikon” and asks what it could mean in this country today to be a political being who is experiencing social upheavals and helped shape it. It’s about how you become such a person – and how you explain to yourself your own becoming and being changed. That means: how to tell yourself and others about it.

Daniel Cohn-Bendit does not begin with his politicization in the run-up to 1968, but in a nutshell with his conception, which first made the landing of the Allies in Normandy possible. Rita Süssmuth, on the other hand, speaks soberly of a call from the Chancellery on the train phone, which diverted her from science to the group of federal ministers. The now deceased, long-time Frankfurt cultural department head Hilmar Hoffmann reports how he avoided the step into the Waffen-SS as a parachutist and became a prisoner of war in 1944 – in Normandy.