Video art Film director Claes Olsson created a visual “hippie feel” for the musical Hair at a young age and was unknowingly a pioneer of Finnish VJ culture: Now video professionals are asked everywhere, even for big money

Two the woman is intertwined. Pink liquid pulps from one’s mouth, and drains through the other’s fingers. The image is beautiful, comforting, erotic.

The liquid is beetroot-colored buttermilk. One of the women is Sini Henttu, designer, video artist and performing VJ, video jockey. The work is called Filia, and it explores empathy. The entire work can be seen at the Helsinki City Museum as part of the Aavistus festival, which is being held for the first time.

Watch the presentation film of Filia at Sini Hentu, Reetta Nummi and Noah Kin’s Imagination Festival:

Today Aavistus, which starts on Friday, is a festival dedicated to video art and VJ culture in particular. VJ culture is a light, video and media art that has its place mostly in clubs or in the background of musical performances. It incorporates various features of media art from interactivity to virtual reality.

VJ creates and combines video footage and electronic image in the same way that a DJ mixes music. This sheds light on the Ministry of Education to feel a little woody Possibilities of media artreport for 2009.

“The performance of VJ could also be compared to, for example, jazz improvisation, but it does not play with melodies but with video material,” explains Anni Tolvanen, Graphic Designer of the Sense Festival and performing VJ.

VJ culture The pioneer in Finland has already made experimental films in the 1960s and 1970s Claes Olsson. When Olsson and his friends started “playing with the picture,” no one was talking about VJ culture yet. However, the approach was the same: for example, several film and slide projectors were used to create projections in the background of the bands.

The hippie movement was fascinated by the expansion of consciousness not only chemically, but also musically and visually.

“Back then, no video art or installations were known, so we talked about underground film. The live image was simply used differently than ‘normally’. We were inspired by the American new ug film and the music side for example Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention. ”

Early in his career, Olsson created Svenska Teatern with color reversal films and stroboscopes, among other things. Hair-musical visuals to create a “hippie feel”.

After leaving his psychedelic primary home, video art has, according to Olsson, constantly approached film in its expression.

“Initially, the visualists were guided by intellectual and emotional impulses. The making was very experimental. Today, stories are important even in video art, ”Olsson estimates.

Young factors Sini Henttu and Anni Tolvanen recognize the phenomenon.

“At the first VJ gigs, I played with textures and created an atmosphere, but what I did has approached a more cinematic expression. I want to create a story because it feels more interesting and necessary at this time, ”Henttu says.

According to Tolvanen, the trend is reflected in the change in the entire subculture.

“Skene is moving in a more conceptual and storytelling direction. There are also differences in style: some of the authors focus on more abstract expression. ”

Olsson believes that change is also reflected in the sociability of art, which has been much debated recently.

In the 1960s and 1970s, television was a conservative media, and phenomena of the time, such as the Vietnam War and protests against it, were not shown to the general public. A documentary free-form film met the need.

“Especially in France and Italy, social comments were made at the time,” Olsson recalls.

According to Olsson, politics has shunned video art, even though laser projection would allow for a wide range of activism even today. With light equipment, it would be possible to engage in “video rebelism” designed to remind people that urban spaces belong to everyone.

“We have video art gone to salons: it’s a little finer. Selfie culture has also swam into video art, ”says Olsson.

Tolvanen recognizes that in the club context, VJ art is above all escapist, but sometimes also social. He recalls that the roots of the entire club culture are political.

Clubs were originally “laboratories of being different” —spaces created for themselves by marginalized groups where it has been possible to experience, see, and hear alternative ways of being.

“I would not contrast escapism and sociality at all. They are not mutually exclusive. ”

According to Tolvanen, sociality is often present in video art as subject choices. Typically, video works deal with, for example, the relationship between man and technology, automation, experiences of sexual minorities, or critiques of capitalism.

The hent is experiencing dealing with both art and escapism and social issues. He defends “selfie culture” in video art because “personal is political”. Henttu appears in his own works and also deals with issues of his own origin, such as mental disorders and sexuality.

“I’m starting to describe myself to the age of 13, when I joined the IRC-gallery. Through one’s own body, one expresses the environment and mirrors culture, not just oneself. Art is always assertive and social, whether it admits it or not. ”

There where underground cinema attacked petty bourgeois values ​​in the 1960s, now international corporations are setting the standards within which video material can be distributed online.

When Tolvanen tried to download the recording of Sini Hentu’s work to Youtube, it was left in the filters due to playing with beetroot.

“Normality is strongly defined in the web when it comes to working so that all religions and people in the world can use the same platform,” Olsson reflects.

“It is important to create spaces where video art can be experienced on the spot and in an instant, without mediating media and technology machinery,” Tolvanen adds.

Technological development has radically changed VJ operations. In the 1960s, projectors and films weighed in, and so art was place- and situation-specific.

Now the video can move anywhere.

The Kangastus duo performing at the Aavistus festival is known for their visual activism: they have projected video art on the walls of the Salmisaari coal-fired power plant, for example. Swedish Jonas Johansson while teaching in his workshop how to “hack spaces” with augmented reality, or AR.

The possibilities and technologies of moving image making are available to more and more people today.

With the accessibility of technology, the diversity of the authorship is expanding. Some are, in Tolvanen’s words, “epic system builders,” developing systems in which music controls visuals.

“Others, on the other hand, have huge video libraries that are mixed and sampled. My own mood is improvisational, I use the material accumulated in various experiments over the years, ”says Tolvanen.

See below for a recording of Anni Tolvanen’s Sense of Air performance last June:

Attitudes towards copyright are different in VJ culture than, for example, in the visual arts traditionally. Video works are free for others to comment on and use as reproducible and non-commercial art forms. The relationship with copyright is similar to open source software development.

From the subculture, ideas soon spread to advertisements and commercial content.

“Super-professional authors can make a video for big artists for big money. Commercial video streaming and video streaming comes from every tumble these days, and every act of music needs to have background video. Cool things always run into the middle before long, ”Tolvanen ponders.

All Three video artists see that Helsinki would have the potential to be the “capital of light” in Europe – which would be a more favorable urban environment for light and video art than Helsinki in November. Performing light art could also serve as an umbrella term for video art.

“Finnish artists are very rarely on display in Lux. That could be fixed when we have great factors here too, ”says Olsson.

Henttu hopes that the Aavistus festival will succeed in drawing attention to VJ’s work.

“Nowadays, we often go ahead of Musa. I hope that video art will not only be seen as a mandatory background behind the band or DJ, but that VJ’s art will see absolute value. ”

Tolvanen hopes that the future of VJ culture will be most organized by the younger generation.

“More and more people are doing this stuff, for smaller and more dedicated audiences. Alongside networking online, I would like more local community. My own career also started with the VJ course of the students’ machine music organization. ”

VJ artist Hannu Häkki, who works in the Random Doctors collective, has also been interviewed for the story. Guessing Festival 2-4 October Theater at the WHS Union, Helsinki City Museum and the White Hall.