Video: Arquero breaks down in tears when being chosen figure of the party

Selection of Algeria, one of the favorites of the Africa Cup of Nations, ran into the Sierra Leone wall and could not get past the goalless draw, in the game that opened Group E, thanks to the great performance of the Sierra Leonean goalkeeper Mohamed Kamara.

The Algerians, reigning champions, led in attack by Manchester City player Riyad Mahrez, came out with a gala eleven for their debut in the tournament.

Despite a very close first half in which Sierra Leone managed to stop the Algerian attacks – and at some point put the rival goal in trouble – Algeria, although it was not right in front of goal, was superior.

The great figure of the game was goalkeeper Kamara, who cried when he was chosen as the best in a video that has gone around the world.