Video: Arquero breaks down in tears when being chosen figure of the party

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Mohamed kamara
It happened at the African Cup of Nations.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 11, 2022, 10:32 PM
Selection of Algeria, one of the favorites of the Africa Cup of Nations, ran into the Sierra Leone wall and could not get past the goalless draw, in the game that opened Group E, thanks to the great performance of the Sierra Leonean goalkeeper Mohamed Kamara.
The Algerians, reigning champions, led in attack by Manchester City player Riyad Mahrez, came out with a gala eleven for their debut in the tournament.
Images that make an impact
It may interest you: (David Ospina, heading to Real Madrid? He likes Ancelotti)
Despite a very close first half in which Sierra Leone managed to stop the Algerian attacks – and at some point put the rival goal in trouble – Algeria, although it was not right in front of goal, was superior.
The great figure of the game was goalkeeper Kamara, who cried when he was chosen as the best in a video that has gone around the world.
And they say it’s just soccer! 🥺
🇩🇿 Algeria, current champion of the # CAN2021 tied at 0 with 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone
🤩 Man of the match? the Sierra Leonean goalkeeper Mohamed Kamara, who with tears on his face received the MVP trophy 🏆 #CreateTrend pic.twitter.com/P8WciQd7tR
– hayyim.comunicacion@hotmail.com (@ hayyimcomunica1) January 12, 2022
January 11, 2022, 10:32 PM
DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your national news mail and the world
there was an error in the petition
Keep going down
to find more content
You got to content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#Video #Arquero #breaks #tears #chosen #figure #party
Leave a Reply