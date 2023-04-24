Veracruz.- A cluster either command of men strongly armed blocked this sunday afternoon Veracruz-Puebla highwayfor threaten and take away their values, like moneyto the motorists that fell into his power.

Even the delinquents they went down to driver of a trailer that was transporting some kind of merchandise, and they took control of the wheel, taking the truck of cargo with an unknown destination, as reported by the newspaper Excelsior.

Was motorists who in the distance were encouraged to record videos and drink photos of these criminal acts in the middle of the federal highway.

Witnesses said that the delinquents they were dressed in blackwith tactical vests and they used long weapons high power.

They threatened and assaulted the drivers who were stranded in the area.

In a video it is seen that a driver of a trailer He was taken down from his truck, which the armed forces took away.

At least 15 vehicles They “fell” at this criminal checkpoint, which operated with impunity without the arrival of the police or the military. See also Mexico: Man disguised as Joker assaults and assaults a pedestrian with a machete

What is something ‘everyday’

Heavy load drivers affirmed that this type of assaults are daily.