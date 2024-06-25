The Copa América continues its course and today the second date of group A is played. On the one hand, Peru and Canada face each other; The other match will be a tournament classic: Argentina vs Chile. For this reason, the fans of the current defending champion gathered in Times Square to cheer on her selection.

However, the Argentine party turned bitter when, surprisingly, on one of the giant screens of the iconic place, an image of Alexis Sánchez reminded them of a trophy that did not leave good memories for the ‘albiceleste’.

The Copa América Centenario, the bitter memory that warms the preview

A group of fans of the Chilean National Team paid the right to show on a giant screen the photo of Alexis Sánchez celebrating the title of the Copa América Centenario in which they were crowned two-time champions after defeating Argentina on penalties.

This image soured the flag-waving that Argentine fans were carrying out at that time in Times Square, the iconic block in New York. The video quickly went viral on social networks where it was funny due to the nature of the joke and the coincidences that tonight’s duel brings.

In addition to this, the Chilean fans responsible for this event uploaded the video to networks where they mock the reaction of the thousands of fans who went to show their support for the Argentine National Team. Laughing, the users of the social network X also celebrated the ingenious ‘play’ in the run-up to the classic match.

Argentina vs. Chile, two classic rivals of the Copa América

This time, the two teams will face each other in the same stadium where Chile emerged champion in the 2016 edition, the last one played on American soil. However, the current situation of the two teams is different on this occasion.

Argentina comes as defending champions and after defeating Canada on the first date. This match is revenge for those led by Lionel Scaloni after the bitter memory of 2016. Led by Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martínez and Ángel Di Maríathe Argentines will seek to continue their path to the quarterfinals and make a statement in this Copa América.

On the other hand, Chile arrives in need of points after drawing against Peru in a match that was notable for the absence of ideas from both teams. Those led by Ricardo Gareca will seek to use the experience of two champions of the contest such as Alexis Sanchez and Claudio Bravoto achieve his first victory against an old acquaintance.

The two teams will meet at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey at 8 pm Colombian time for the second date of group A of the Copa América.