Argentina, the defending champion of the Copa América and also world champion, had to wait 49 minutes to break Canada’s defense and take the lead in its debut in the 2024 edition of the continental tournament. In the end, they managed to increase the lead to win 2-0.

According to the criteria of

Manchester City attacker Julián Álvarez went down in the history of this tournament by scoring the first goal. It was his first goal with the albiceleste since he scored a double against Croatia in the semifinal of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

This was Argentina’s first goal against Canada in the Copa América

Álvarez’s goal was born from a filtered pass from Lionel Messi to Alexis MacAllister. Luis Díaz’s Liverpool teammate had the intelligence to touch one side, where Álvarez entered free to beat goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau.

Lautaro Martínez scored the second goal, the one that gave Argentina peace of mind

Messi, in the 88th minute, scored another spectacular assist, this time, so that Lautaro Martínez, who had entered 12 minutes earlier for Álvarez, scored before Crepeau left and made it 2-0.

It was Lautaro’s 25th goal with the Argentine National Team shirt.

SPORTS

More Sports news