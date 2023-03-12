Red Wing Shoes With their 118 years in the market producing footwear for different areas, they joined in collaboration with Nintendoto bring to life the famous boots of Super Mario and Luigi.

Breaking schemes, Red Wing and Nintendo the Super Mario Bros video game come together to manufacture the mario bootsto impose fashion and excite their followers.

Super Mario, platform video games created by the developer company Nintendo, whose protagonist is Mario, is popular thanks to the adventures that are lived in the fictional world, however, a part of the famous plumber character came to real life.

With the aim of promoting the film as Mario Day 2023, they recreated the iconic boots, which have been recognized since their first installment in 1985, on them, they include touches of the label with the logo of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”the craft is life size of the Italian plumber’s kicks.

Boots with closed heel silhouettes of mushroom-based mycelium, will not be a shoe for sale to the general public, and will be expected to arrive at the Nintendo offices in New York later this month, Marchwhile they will be exhibited throughout April.

Therefore, the revelation of the real version of Mario and Luigi’s boots It has attracted attention, since they are very similar to how they are seen in the Mushroom Kingdom.