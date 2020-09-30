Joe Biden doesn’t plan to be walked on. The Democratic candidate demonstrated it, Tuesday, November 29, during the first debate of the presidential election. “Will you shut up, man?” [“Vous allez la fermer, mec ?”, en français], he said to the outgoing president, while the latter kept interrupting him. A reflection that set the general tone of this duel: cacophonous and sometimes very familiar.

Quickly, the sentence of the former vice-president made the commentators react. The militants also seized it. And just a few hours after the debate, a T-shirt with the inscription “Will you shut up, man” was already for sale on Joe Biden’s official website.

And this is not the only little phrase to have animated the meeting. “Clown”, “liar”, “the worst president America has ever had” … the names of birds were legion during this first debate between the two candidates. “There is nothing smart about you”, retorted Donald Trump who frequently called Joe Biden by his first name. An exchange of kindness that gives rise to fear of a more tense end of the campaign than ever.