Real Madrid beat Celta de Vigo 4-0 at the White House, taking the 3 points and leading La Liga with 69 points, 7 points ahead of its immediate pursuer.
The reality is that of the 4 goals that Madrid has scored, only two were explicitly from their own players. The first from Vinicius during the first part of the match, while in the second stage Guaita and Domínguez against each other gave Merengue the numerical advantage. With the match almost over, referee Mario Melero added four more minutes that were necessary for Arda Güler to appear and manage to score his goal.
Beyond the result, what moved everyone was the enthusiasm of Arda Güler's teammates following his first goal with the Real Madrid shirt at just 19 years old and having only entered the team 6 minutes ago!
Ceballos assisted his young teammate in a great way so that he made his debut as a scorer for the merengue team.
At the end of the game, Güler was congratulated by both coach Carlo Ancelotti and his teammates. The future of the Turkish attacker is very bright, how far will he go?
