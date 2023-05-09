Video | Archaeologists were surprised: a Stone Age stone road was found at the bottom of the sea

Croatians archaeologists have discovered a road built in the Stone Age in the sea. The discovery was made in the coastal waters of the island of Korčula. Korčula, also known as a tourist island, is located in the Adriatic Sea on the coast of Dalmatia.

“The discovery made in the underwater archaeological research at the Neolithic settlement of Soline surprised even archaeologists”, from the Croatian University of Zadar on Facebook the published statement states.

The road found under the mud is located at a depth of about five meters and is built of stone slabs. According to the estimates of the researchers of the University of Zadar, the road is almost 7,000 years old and it originates from the Neolithic, i.e. younger stone age.

A stone ax and blades made of flint were also found at the bottom of the sea.

About a four-meter-wide road connected the Stone Age settlement center of Soline with the present-day island of Korčula.

The Reuters news agency reports that Solinen will be found at the bottom of the Adriatic Sea in 2021. In the Stone Age, Solinen connected a narrow isthmus to the island of Korčula. The settlement center located by the sea was surrounded by a stone wall. Among other things, stone tools were found in Soline in 2021.

Radiocarbon dating from a piece of wood found at the site was used to estimate the age of the settlement center and the now-discovered road.

Sunny the findings represent the so-called Hvar culture, which influenced the Adriatic coast. Quite a bit is known about the Neolithic culture of Hvar.

In prehistoric times, the island of Korčula was part of the continent, but at the end of the Ice Age and the melting of the glaciers, the rise of the sea level made it an island.