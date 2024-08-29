Egg white has long been an essential ingredient for adding a foamy texture and silky body to cocktails. Some classic cocktail recipes like the Pisco Sour or Whiskey Sour rely on egg white to achieve that beloved smooth foam. However, in a world increasingly aware of dietary restrictions, veganism, and allergies, the search for egg white alternatives has gained popularity. Fortunately, there are several equally effective and fascinating options out there, helping to provide more diverse and inclusive options. Today, we’ll explore two of the simplest: aquafaba and flax mucilage.

Aquafaba: the liquid magic of chickpeas

A recent study from 2024, published in the Journal of Food Science and Technologyanalyzed the emulsifying and foaming properties of aquafaba, finding that while not as strong as egg white, it is a suitable alternative for a variety of culinary applications, including cocktails. With its low fat content and plant-based origin, aquafaba has become a mainstay in vegan cuisine and is an excellent choice for cocktails with a foamy texture and body.

But what is aquafaba? It is the viscous liquid that results from cooking legumes. Chickpeas are the most popular choice due to their high concentration of saponins and proteins. Surprisingly, this liquid has the ability to mimic the foaming and stabilizing properties of egg white.

Why does this happen? The answer lies in the chemical composition of aquafaba. According to some research such as that published in the Food Hydrocolloids Journal in 2019, Aquafaba as an egg white substitute in food foams and emulsions: Protein composition and functional behaviourcontains small amounts of proteins (approximately 1-2% by weight) and saponins, compounds that act as emulsifiers and foaming agents. This means that by vigorously shaking aquafaba, a foam structure is created that closely resembles that obtained with egg white.

How to prepare chickpea aquafaba Choose the chickpeas: You can opt for canned chickpeas or cook them at home.

Obtaining the aquafaba: If you’re using canned chickpeas, simply drain the liquid from the can; that’s the aquafaba. If you’re cooking the chickpeas, strain the cooking liquid and save it.

Thicken (optional): If the aquafaba is too runny, you can reduce it slightly by simmering it until it has a consistency similar to egg white.

Cool and store: Allow to cool to room temperature and then store in the refrigerator. It keeps well for 5 to 7 days. You can also freeze it in small portions for later use.

Flaxseed mucilage: An alternative rich in fiber and omega-3

Flaxseed mucilage has also gained popularity as an egg white substitute. It is a viscous substance extracted from flax seeds when mixed with water. It contains polysaccharides such as arabinoxylan and mucin, which are responsible for its thickening and emulsifying properties. And it can add slight nutty notes, which can be an interesting touch when making certain cocktails. In addition to its ability to create a thick, creamy foam, flaxseed mucilage is a rich source of soluble fiber and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a type of omega-3 with numerous health benefits.

How to prepare flax mucilage Mix 50 grams of flax seeds with 300 grams of water.

Soak the mixture for at least 6 hours.

Cook the mixture over low heat until it reaches 70°C.

Filter immediately to separate the seeds from the mucilage.

Chill the mucilage before using it in your cocktails.

Comparison of substitutes

Aquafaba has the advantage of being extremely versatile and having a practically neutral taste, making it ideal for a wide range of cocktails. While flax mucilage, although slightly thicker in texture, provides nutritional benefits that egg white cannot offer.

According to the review article, published in 2022 in Food Hydrocolloids (Different food hydrocolloids and biopolymers as egg replacers: A review of their influences on the batter and cake quality), it is noted that, although no alternative can perfectly replicate all the functional properties of the egg, both aquafaba and flax mucilage offer a viable solution in cocktail making. Aquafaba is particularly effective at forming light and airy foams, while flax mucilage stands out for its ability to create a longer-lasting foam with a creamier mouthfeel.

These alternatives not only offer a practical solution for vegan cocktails, but also open up a range of creative possibilities for bartenders who seek to innovate. So don’t hesitate to experiment and surprise your guests with delicious and surprising cocktails!

Other alternatives in cocktails

In addition to aquafaba and flax mucilage, there are other interesting alternatives that can also be useful in cocktails, such as aloe vera gel, vegetable gelatin and aloe root infusions. Gypsophila, Saponaria officinalis or Quillaja saponaria bark. These options, although less common, offer unique textures and flavors for those who enjoy experimenting at the bar.

You can follow EL PAÍS Gastro on Instagram and X.