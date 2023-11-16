Home page politics

From: Fabian Müller

A Russian Su-25 aircraft over Ukraine. (Symbolic image from September 2022). © IMAGO/Russian Defense Ministry/ITAR-TASS

Fierce fighting is underway around the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka. Now a Russian Su-25 jet is said to have been shot down there.

Avdiivka – A video circulating on social media purportedly shows Ukrainian forces shooting down a Russian Su-25 jet near the small town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine. The few seconds long video, which was first circulated on the Russian Telegram channel Supernova Plus on Wednesday (November 15th), shows a ball of flames in the sky, which then falls towards the ground.

Statements from Ukraine support the suspicion: The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced on Wednesday that Russia’s army had lost a plane in the past 24 hours. The General Staff situation report also states that Moscow has lost 314,290 soldiers, 5,377 tanks, 324 helicopters, 10,104 armored vehicles, 7,647 artillery systems and 22 warships since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The information cannot be independently verified.

Video shows Su-25 shot down: 30 Russian fighter jets have already been destroyed

On the Dutch open source intelligence website Oryx It can be read that Russia has now lost a total of 30 of its Su-25 jets. According to this information, 16 Su-25s have been destroyed on the Ukrainian side so far.

Estimates of military losses in Ukraine war The figures provided by Ukraine are generally higher than those of their Western allies. Russia rarely releases figures on its own troop losses, but the figures published on these occasions are significantly lower than those of Ukraine.

War in Ukraine: Battles for Avdiivka continue to be fierce

Heavy fighting has broken out in recent weeks as Moscow attempts to take the city of Avdiivka. The Russian plane is also said to have been shot down here. There have been attacks on the Ukrainian city since Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014. In October, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Avdiivka and moved troops to the region. According to several media reports, thousands of soldiers are said to have died in the fighting.

The US think tank Institute for the Study of War said on Tuesday (November 14) that Russia’s armed forces would not deviate from their offensive operation towards Avdiivka. Geolocated images showed the first gains in terrain in the south of the city.

Russian sources said Ukrainian forces had failed in several counterattacks. Anton Kozukon, a spokesman for Ukraine’s 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade, said a week ago that Russia was mobilizing reserves for a renewed push in the region. “They brought 40,000 men here along with ammunition,” he said. In his opinion, the fighting in the region will continue for a longer period of time. (fmü)