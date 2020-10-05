“There is no compulsory flu vaccine today” at the public hospital, “there is an extremely strong incentive” in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic, said AP-HP director general Martin Hirsch on Monday, October 5 on franceinfo. “The anti-vaccines have done a lot of harm to public health, including the hospital”, he added.

“I am sure that professionals will be aware of the value of vaccination, but that does not go without saying. I was with the Prime Minister at the Georges-Pompidou hospital on Thursday evening and [la vaccination] this is the first question he asked the entire internal medicine team “, explained Martin Hirsch, to which the team would have responded rather in the negative, according to the general manager of the AP-HP. According to him, “The anti-vaccines have done a lot of harm to public health, including the hospital.”

I think that speeches of ease, demagoguery, instilling doubt, carry with everyone. Martin Hirsch, Managing Director of AP-HP to franceinfo

“In the hospital, some say to themselves, ‘since I have a white coat, I treat others but I will not be affected by the disease'”, says the general manager of the AP-HP. It is according to him “a well-known syndrome which means that shoemakers are the least well-shod and doctors are sometimes the least concerned about their own health and more about the health of others”, summarizes Martin Hirsch.

“And then there is a second effect, I think we should ask ourselves: when we see that even among nurses, the anti-vaccine arguments are taken, that means that some have gone too far. to give them credibility in the conspiracy theory, assures the general manager of the AP-HP. Indeed, whoever sells a vaccine does so with an economic model, but to say that the decisions to vaccinate would be taken on bases influenced by ‘Big Pharma’, that is not true for us. “