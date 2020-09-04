A long-term partial activity scheme, presented by the government as an “anti-layoff shield”, was introduced at the end of July 2020 for a few sectors facing a lasting reduction in activity after the coronavirus crisis. It will be possible to sign “long-term partial activity agreements until summer 2021”, declared Friday, September 4 on franceinfo Elisabeth Borne, Minister of Labor, Employment and Integration.

“We know that we have a certain number of sectors where activity will remain below what it was over the next few months., said Elisabeth Borne. The aeronautical sector will experience a decline in activity for 6 months, 12 months, 18 months. In the past, when we had a drop of 20%, we separated from 20% of the employees. There, we want to avoid that at all costs. This is what the long-term partial activity can do. If you have a reduction of 20% you will reduce the working time of your employees by 20%. “

This time not worked “is supported by the State” who “finances training to strengthen the skills of employees.” Elisabeth Borne clarified that it was “by a company agreement.”The Minister took the example of the company Safran, specializing in aeronautics, “which will not have any layoffs despite an activity in the sector at least 40%”.