NASA’s Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore set off for the International Space Station more than two months ago on the test flight of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, a capsule that will carry astronauts into space. Their mission was supposed to last a week, but NASA has already said they might not return until 2025. This is the latest of many other setbacks, omnipresent in the space adventure, such as when Alexei Leonov realized that his spacesuit had inflated and he could not return to his ship or when Hubble sent its first blurry photos due to a lens error. Failure always haunts the space race, but scientists and engineers usually avoid it.

