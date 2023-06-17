Saturday, June 17, 2023
Video: Another shocking cyclist fall shakes the world of sports

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 17, 2023
in Sports
Video: Another shocking cyclist fall shakes the world of sports


Filippo Zana

It happened on Saturday’s stage in the Tour of Slovenia.

The Colombian cyclist Jesus David Penafrom the Jayco AlUla team, won this Saturday in the fourth and penultimate round of the return to slovenia and he did it alone to seal his first professional victory with a 17-second advantage over his Italian teammate Filippo Zana, new leader of the individual general and despite suffering a fall ten kilometers from the end.

Peña, 23, achieved his first victory as a professional by winning alone after a day, considered the ‘queen’, of 167 kilometers between Ljubljana and Kobarid and in which he finished off a breakaway launched ten kilometers from the end.
tremendous scare

The new leader, Zana, finished after 17 seconds, the protagonist of a fall when going off the road when he was going first in search of the finish line.

The image was impressive, as the Italian could not control the bike on the descent and went into the ravine.

Zana got up, got back on the bike, cut back and finished second on the day, a bonus that helped her assume the lead of the race.

“It was my mistake, I trusted the cycle computer. I wanted to dedicate the victory to Gino Mader,” said Zana.
