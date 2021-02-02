A SpaceX rocket prototype exploded while trying to land on Tuesday after a test flight, according to images broadcast live by the company itself. It is the SN9 version of the ship developed by the firm of billionaire businessman Elon Musk, which was launched from Boca Chica, in Texas, United States. The test is one more step in an aerospace development that aims to travel to the Moon and Mars.

The incident is the second such explosion, since the previous prototype, the SN8, suffered a similar accident at the same stage of the test last December.

Then the signature SpaceX considered that, despite this, the launch had been successful. So far, there have been no comments on the result of this new test, apart from comments of celebration on social networks.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had delayed the authorization of the test after determining that Musk’s company had violated certain terms of its license in its previous crashed attempt. Finally, clearance was given Monday night.

The shocking explosion occurred near where the SN10 prototype was located, who has not yet had his flight test on the same day, Musk had announced that he would stop using his Twitter account for a while., without adding further reasons. It is suspected that the reasons are linked to the news on Wall Street, in which the millionaire took a position and engaged in public discussions.

SpaceX is one of Musk’s flagship companies, which also owns Tesla, which develops electric cars and developments with sustainable energy. In his company portfolio, the tycoon also has Neuralink, which develops neuro-interfaces, and The Boring Company, of tunnels and infrastructure.

DS