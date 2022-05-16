Italian sports cars don’t like the Dutch tarmac, it seems. If it is not a celebrity who crashes a Lamborghini, then it is a well-known entrepreneur or a rental customer. Even bringing your Italian sports car to the garage is no guarantee that it will return safely. Yesterday another Lamborghini crashed in the Netherlands, this time a Gallardo Superleggera.

The exact cause of the accident on the A16 near Hazeldonk is not known, but it is in any case a classic case of ‘rear-tail’. The Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera suffered significant damage, just like the Peugeot 107. According to Heart of the Netherlands no one was injured, as far as is known. We suspect that the Superleggera will still be repaired.

How special is the Gallardo Superleggera?

The Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Superleggera gets, as the name implies, 570 hp from the well-known 5.2 liter V10. It is also 70 kilos lighter than the ‘regular’ LP560-4 thanks to extensive use of carbon fiber. That translates into 2.35 kg per horsepower and thus a faster time from 0 to 100: 3.4 seconds. The LP570-4 goes from 0 to 200 in just 10.2 seconds, and continues to pound up to 325 km/h.

In total, about 618 copies of the Superleggera were built and recently a few went under the hammer (particularly in America) for amounts between 150,000 and 200,000 euros.