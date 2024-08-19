A new video taken by residents of the community of Dolores, in Guadalupe y Calvo, shows the intensity of the confrontation between alleged members of the Gente Nueva groups of Los Salgueiro and La Línea.

In the recording, taken in an open area, the gunshots from the high-caliber weapons with which the hitmen have been attacking each other for at least an hour can be clearly heard, although the authorities have not yet reported the incident.

In the community of Dolores there have already been several skirmishes between Los Salgueiro, whose base of operations is just a few kilometres away, and La Línea, which has been trying to take control of Guadalupe y Calvo for months.