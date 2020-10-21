Leaving the small screen, she has entered the big silver screen from ‘Manikarnika’. Now slowly, her actresses are also coming out. He has posted a tremendous video on social media. In this, she is seen dancing to the song ‘Savara Loon’. Ankita is wearing a transparent sari and she is reminiscent of Madhuri and Sridevi.

Great combination of sari dance and good music

Chiffon’s sari and waving hair, Ankita Lokhande’s recent video will remind you of Madhuri’s ‘Dhak Dhak’ and Sridevi’s ‘Kaate Nahi Katte’. He has done a danced dance on ‘Sawaar Loon’. It has a caption with it, Sari dance and good music, what a combination.

Ankita’s sister Ashita is also pursuing a career in modeling

Several photoshoots of recent Ankita Lokhande are also visible. His pictures were also quite viral in the recent Marathi bride look. Ankita is also active on social media to demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. She is constantly in touch and supporting her family. At the same time, Akita’s sister Ashita is also pursuing a career in modeling. His photoshoot has gone viral.