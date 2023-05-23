Mexico City.- In social networks it is viralizing a video-complaintover a dog which apparently has many months living locked in a courtyard “flooded“of their own stoolin a case of animal abuse.

The complaint he did it through instagram Arturo Allende Islandswho responding to a request from neighborswent to make a “live“, to show this case, which is sample of the sad luck suffering a lot of pets: live like prisonersamong other ways of cruelty.

“This is not having a mother…, look at how this animal is living… five years of shit, five years that this animal lives here, among the shit!”, the influencer defender of animals narrates, very annoyed.

Arturo narrated that this case occurs in the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s officein the Mexico City. In the video you can see a black dog, which constantly barks at whoever records it from the top of the rooftops.

“verified

They have no mother! The manure palace let’s write in the @lialimon accounts in all their publications, I am here, let’s see how quickly the authorities react to a call like this, it is cruelty, a public health issue and barbaric for a poor defenseless animal , houses we see secrets we do not know, only that this was not a secret 5 years of denunciations and we are still in Mexico nothing happens! Private Pimentel number 8 Chimalistac neighborhood,” wrote Islas Allende, where the video can be seen.

In the narration, Islas Allende affirms that it is one of the colonies with the highest capital gain in Mexico.

“This is how this person treats animals… see how this animal lives,” he stressed, adding that despite all the complaints to different authorities, they have not intervened.

He stressed that apart from cruelty to the dog, there is the issue of the source of infection for all the neighbors.

“There lives a person, who is a pig, a person who is the most despicable and ruthless, because this is animal cruelty,” Arturo accuses.

And he assured that the person responsible apparently has more dogs, so it is urgent that the authorities come.

“Tougher penalties for animal abusers!”, demands Islas Allende.

He regretted that this dog is kidnapped, that he is not given the opportunity to live in a healthy environment.

“Excuse me the pigs, I don’t want to offend you!” he comments, describing what he was seeing as a “hell“.

He invited all people to share the transmission, to force the authorities to act.

On Monday night, the video had 104,489 “likes”, as a show of support, one day after it was created.