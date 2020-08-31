Ducks locked in the dark. Shabby cages, awesome filth, rotting bird corpses and skeletons. This is the sad spectacle offered by the breeding of Lichos, in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques.

The L214 Ethics and Animals association was able to film inside this site a few days ago. The animals, male Muscovy ducks, are bred for their sperm, with which Peking ducks are inseminated. Breeders thus create mulard ducks, sterile hybrids. It is these ducks that are crammed to obtain foie gras.

In L214’s video, we see birds that can barely move and spread their wings, with injured legs. On the ground, nearly 15 cm of droppings, which flow into the nearby stream. Rats, maggots and flies abound.