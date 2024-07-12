Videos posted on social media show the moment when a plane from the airline American Airlines had to brake emergencyly, after several of its tires burst during takeoff.

International media have reported that the accident occurred on flight 590 departing from Tampa, Florida, bound for Phoenix, Arizona.

They also point out that The pilot had to perform an emergency braking and managed to stop the plane at the end of the runway before it could take off.

The flight is said to have had 176 passengers, But fortunately no one was injured. The crew members were also unharmed.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the takeoff was aborted due to flat tires.

However, The passengers were terrified when they saw smoke coming out of the lower part of the aircraft.

American Airlines Flight AA 590, a Boeing 737-800, suffered a wheel explosion just before takeoff on runway 19R at Tampa Airport. The landing gear caught fire, causing tense moments.

This was the statement from American Airlines

Following the accident at Tampa airport, the airline issued a statement explaining what happened.

“American Airlines Flight 590 with service from Tampa (TPA) to Phoenix (PHX) experienced a mechanical problem on the runway before takeoff. “Customers disembarked safely and were transferred by bus to the terminal. We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” the statement read.

