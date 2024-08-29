A high-tension situation took place at the Nueva Pudahuel International Airport, in Santiago de Chile, when an individual of Haitian origin reacted aggressively after being prevented from boarding an American Airlines flight to the United States.

According to the criteria of

In the face of refusal, The passenger pulled out a hammer and destroyed five computers and several screens. used to show flight departures and arrivals.

The incident occurred on Monday night when Emmanuel Bony, born in Haiti and resident in Chile, showed up at the counter. After completing the formalities corresponding to check-in to board the flight, it was verified that he did not have the necessary visa to enter the United States during the planned stopover before returning to his country of origin, according to the website ’emol.com’.

Faced with the airline employee’s reaction, the individual went through his belongings, took out a tool that he uses in his work, since he works in the construction sector, and He attacked the monitors he found in his path.

The incident was captured on video by several people who witnessed the chaotic scene. The recordings show the passenger destroying the equipment while employees and others present remained bewildered by the violent situation.

A passenger of Haitian origin was involved in a violent incident at the Santiago de Chile International Airport after refusing to pay for excess baggage at check-in.

check-in for an American Airlines flight to the United States. Then… pic.twitter.com/TkEdH8lGVm — Alertageo (@alertarojanot) August 28, 2024

Finally, The attacker was arrested by the terminal staff and later handed over to the Carabineros. According to the ‘Cooperativa Cl’ website, the passenger caused millions of pesos in damages.

Traveler claimed he was carrying a bomb on board the plane

In April, a traveler who was on board a flight of the low-cost airline Flybondi, about to take off from El Plumerillo airport, in Mendoza, He stated that he had a bomb in his belongings.

Due to this alleged admission, the Airport Security Police (PSA) ordered the diversion to Córdoba of several flights that were about to land at the Mendoza terminal.

According to the newspaper El Sol de Mendoza, the airport remained closed until authorities confirmed that there was no explosives. On the official website of Aeropuertos Argentina 2000, some flights appeared with the legend “consult the company”, while others showed delays.

A PSA statement, to which MDZ had access, revealed that the person responsible for the incident was a 63-year-old man named Francisco Gabrielli.

“When boarding the Flybondi flight, The passenger informed a member of the cabin crew that another member of the group He was carrying a bomb, a statement that was also heard by other passengers.

For this reason, the commander requested the intervention of this operational unit,” the statement said.

More news

*This content was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from La Nación Argentina (GDA). It was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.