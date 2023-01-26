Angela Aguilar 19-year-old, showed that for her there is no more important regional Mexican artist than Ramon Ayala and he demonstrated it through a video on his Instagram stories, where he is seen singing the song Un Riconcito en el Cielo.

Although Pepe Aguilar’s youngest daughter only moved her lips, she made it clear that this theme by Ramón Ayala fascinates her, since many would think that Ángela Aguilar is in favor of another musical genre, but she continues to show loyalty to ranchera music.

For those who do not know, the ranchera music singer has already reappeared on social networks after being in controversy over the alleged leak of an intimate video, she even spoke out against it through a statement, although she already seems calmer .

And it is that the interpreter of La Llorona has protected her personal life at all costs, so now she is upset that gossip of this level is presented, even her father intervened, since he always supports her in everything.

“When you have talent, you don’t need to show your body, be controversial and be Bulgarian”, “There is still hope for good music. Sweet, inspired and healthy”, “I’m just listening to his music, he has an impressive voice, he’s singing live and it sounds the same that on a record…refreshes the genre, as well as an exotic beauty”, write the networks.