The German footballer Andreas Brehme, who scored the winning goal against Argentina with a penalty in the 1990 World Cup final in Italy (1-0), died in the early hours of Tuesday at the age of 63, reported his former club, the Bayern Munich.

“FC Bayern is deeply shocked by the sudden death of Andreas

Brehme,” the club said in a statement. “We will always carry Andreas Brehme in our hearts. As a world champion and as a very special person,” added the Bavarian entity, in which Brehme played two seasons in the mid-1980s (1986-1988).

The cause

The German press reported that Brehme died as a result of cardiac arrest early Tuesday morning in Munich.

Brehme entered the history of German football by scoring the only goal in the World Cup final against Argentina in Diego Maradona, disputed on July 8, 1990 in the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

A chapter in the history of German football, as it had previously featured Gerd Müller in the final of the 1974 World Cup in Germany (2-1 against the Netherlands) or more recently Mario Götze in Brazil-2014also against Argentina (1-0).

Der FC Bayern ist zutiefst erschüttert vom plötzlichen Tod von Andreas Brehme. Der deutsche Rekordmeister ist in Trauer vereint mit den Angehörigen und Freunden de he. Wir werden Andreas Brehme immerse in unseren Herzen behalten – als Weltmeister und mehr noch als einen ganz kissonderen… pic.twitter.com/9u2OrgJEwY — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) February 20, 2024

“No matter where I am, at an airport or shopping, they always ask me about it,” Brehme recalled in an interview with the German agency SID, an AFP affiliate.

The 1990 World Cup also had another meaning, since it was the last title of the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG) before the reunification of the country.

Brehme scored eight goals in 86 international matches for the Mannschaft between 1984 and 1994, but the one in the 1990 World Cup final was the most important.