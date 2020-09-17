“Violence is by no means, but never an option. Never. Nor a normality. Never. “In his three works”What if we spoke“, Andréa Bescond wants to open a dialogue with children on sexual violence.”The goal was to borrow extremely simple terms but also relatively cash. Do not lie, do not take detours, tell a child “your private parts are yours, you are a boy, you have a penis, you have an anus, you are a little girl, you have a vulva, you have an anus and that nobody has the right to touch it, nobody has the right to inflict sexual caresses on you or ask you to play with their genitalia or yours. It’s a secret that makes you unhappy, it’s a secret that will hurt you and in any case no one has the right to inflict such violence on you. ““, explains Andréa Bescond.

Having herself been a victim of rape when she was a child, Andréa Bescond now wants to break the taboo on this subject. “We are adults with lots of taboos and our children have no taboos“, considers the author. According to her, to detect violence on a child, it is important to perceive certain signals.”A child who will change his behavior all of a sudden, then either be in an inconstant energy or on the contrary almost in agoraphobia, or a child who will experience eating disorders, a child who will suddenly be super aggressive with his comrades, it is a matter of violence that is not perceived“, she explains.

For the director of the film “The Tickles“, it is necessary for the adult to question himself.”There is a whole societal point of view to change on the patrimonial vision of the child. We have the impression that our children belong to us when no one belongs to anyone in this world and no, it is not because it is your child that you have the right to hit him, or that you have the right to humiliate him or that you have the right to violate him“, insists Andréa Bescond. In France, 165,000 children are raped each year.

Andréa Bescond wrote “How about we talk to each other?“, in collaboration with illustrator Mathieu Tucker at Harper Collins editions. The books are available from Wednesday, September 16.