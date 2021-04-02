Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo) – The country’s ambassador in Cairo, Dr. Hamad bin Saeed Al Shamsi, inaugurated, on Thursday evening, the UAE pavilion at the Hala Academy and Gallery of Arts in Nasr City, which was held under the slogan “The Egyptian Emirati Art House”, in the presence of Ambassador Mohamed Al-Orabi, former Minister of Foreign Affairs. And Counselor Saleh Jumaa Al-Saadi, and a number of personalities and artists.

The exhibition, which will last until April 15, includes a number of paintings and portraits that embody Emirati, Egyptian, Gulf and Arab figures, symbols and leaders who have contributed to politics, culture, religion and humanity. The exhibition also included paintings by a number of prominent Egyptian and international contemporary artists.

Hala Abdel Qader, a plastic artist and gallery owner, confirmed, in a special statement to Al Ittihad, that the exhibition includes a special pavilion in the Emirates as a result of the interest of the Emirati side in supporting and enriching cultural and artistic life in the world, which plays an important role in societies, noting that the exhibition was opened in cooperation between an embassy The Emirates and Hala Academy of Arts, to highlight the role of arts in the diplomatic and cultural aspects that the UAE attaches great importance to, and which contribute to highlighting the cultures between the two brotherly countries.





Hala said, “As a result of my love for the sister country and the leaders of the country, a special wing was allocated for the Emirates, and a year ago I drew paintings for the sheikhs of the Emirates, including a painting by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan,” may God bless him, “and a painting of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State. “May God protect him,” and a painting by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “May God protect him,” and a painting by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

She indicated that the exhibition also includes Arab and international figures influential in the political, religious and cultural fields, including the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar.

She noted that the Hala Art Gallery runs workshops for children and people with special needs from people of determination and those who have lost their eyesight, as the gallery hosts specialists in dealing with people of determination and people with special needs to teach trainees in the Academy in dealing with them.