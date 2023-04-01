What happened?

Three Last Generation activists threw liquid carbonated vegetables into the 17th century Barcacha Fountain, before being stopped by police.

The fountain, which takes the shape of a boat, was designed by the famous Italian sculptor Pietro Bernini.

Why the black liquid?

Last Generation noted in a statement that the dumping of the black liquid into the water is “a warning of the apocalyptic scenario we are heading towards, with increasing pressure on the accelerator of the devastating droughts and floods that will end life on Earth.”

Last Generation started as peaceful protests, but turned disruptive in Italy last year ahead of the general election, aiming to get politicians of all stripes to make climate change a priority.

From soup to plating

The protests in Italy are part of a series of actions by the organization across Europe to draw attention to the phenomenon of climate change.

Activists in the organization threw soup, mashed potatoes and washable paint at various heritage sites and art pieces inside museums.