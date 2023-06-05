Peskov said, Monday, that this is all fake, broadcasters have been urgently informed of this, and control has already been restored.

And the “Novosti” agency said, earlier on Monday, that a number of radio frequencies had been hacked, allegedly broadcasting “a speech by President Vladimir Putin, now control of the broadcast has been restored.”

In videos circulating on social media, followers wrote that the president spoke in the fake speech about “an invasion by Ukrainian forces of border areas, as well as general mobilization and evacuation of citizens.”

Moscow and the West are constantly exchanging accusations about hacking networks and websites, in “cyber clashes”, which clearly increased in frequency after the Ukrainian war.

Last Thursday, Russia’s Federal Security Service said it had uncovered a plot by the US National Security Agency to use previously unknown malware to hack specially manufactured vulnerabilities in Apple phones.

He added that the targeting included the phones of foreign diplomats based in Russia and countries that were within the former Soviet Union, including countries currently within NATO, Israel, Syria and China.

This came weeks after the United States announced, on May 9, that it had disabled electronic espionage software, which it said had been used by Russian intelligence for nearly 20 years to spy on dozens of countries.