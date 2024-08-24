Mexico City.- After years away from the country, PAN member Ricardo Anaya returned to register as a senator.

“Everything is in order, I am very happy and I am in a great mood to serve the country from the Senate. We will see each other here on time for the session,” he said upon leaving the Senate premises.

“I have already registered and they have given me my credentials to be in the office,” he said. The PAN member insisted that he did not want to make any statements, but affirmed that he does not fear anything against him.

“No, not at all,” he replied.