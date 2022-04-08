The war in Ukraine has hit the Western political landscape and has put current information models to the test. The digital world, the internet, social networks… are unprecedented variables in the coverage of an armed conflict on European soil. How is it affecting the search for information? Is your contribution positive or negative? EL PAÍS journalist Óscar Gutiérrez Garrido, specialized in conflicts, delves into the changes that have occurred with the appearance of these new tools for the journalistic world. The speed of information allows a much faster and updated follow-up of the facts. To what extent does this benefit readers? The war in Ukraine has left horrifying episodes such as the massacre of civilians in the city of Bucha. Many of the videos went viral, precisely, thanks to social networks. These images have been verified by different means of communication with satellite images.

In addition, a dilemma arises regarding information values ​​based on the Geneva Convention: What is the limit of information? How far should or can a journalist go? The use of information in war also entails a specific responsibility for the professional in the journalistic treatment of the protagonists. What does the convention say about it? Who does it protect? What images cannot be displayed? What is forbidden to make public? These international treaties set certain limits for journalists when covering a war conflict. How do these laws of war affect the civilians who suffer from it? Gutiérrez answers all these questions in this video and breaks down the keys to informative work in a conflict that has occurred in the 21st century, with all the technological possibilities available to citizens.

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.