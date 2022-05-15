In this video from EL PAÍS, Colombian journalist Diana Calderón analyzes the current situation in Colombia, two weeks before the presidential elections. The armed strike ordered by the Clan del Golfo, after the extradition to the United States of its leader, Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias Othniel, It revealed, among other aspects, the inability of the intelligence system and a public force that has been trapped in the narrative of assuming as enemies only the redoubts of the FARC or the ELN guerrillas. On the political level, the dismissal of the mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero, by the Attorney General’s Office, ended in a national storm that generated institutional distrust among citizens.

