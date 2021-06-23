In the past week, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order received a surprise update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. Previously, the game had already received a patch that optimized its performance for these new consoles, but now that we have a native version, has it really improved enough? This video analysis puts it to the test.

As is often the case with each new release, Digital Foundry has prepared a video in which they analyze in detail the performance of Fallen Order on these new consoles. Meanwhile in PlayStation 5 and Series X performance is practically identical, the version of S series seems to have been the least optimized.

In conclusion, the title did improve on these new consoles but they say that it was due. There was a reduction in loading times and better textures in certain sections, but other than that, the title retains the same bugs that accompanied it in PS4 and Xbox One. Similarly, there are several frame drops in certain places on each planet.

Fountain: Digital Foundry