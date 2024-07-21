Violence in and outside football stadiums does not only occur in Colombia, as some said after the riots that occurred at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where the Copa America final between Colombia and Argentina was played. “Football exacerbates passions,” says journalist Diana Calderón, “here, in England and in other parts of the world.” But the riots did leave many unanswered questions: What was Conmebol’s responsibility? And what about security in the stadiums in the United States? What was the motivation of the fans who ended up entering the stadium through a duct? “Football cannot be the only place of meeting, of union, or we will never advance in coexistence,” says Calderón.

