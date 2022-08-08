Colombian journalist Diana Calderón analyzes the current situation in Colombia in this video from EL PAÍS. After the inauguration of Gustavo Petro and all the symbols that could be seen on Sunday, now all eyes are on the appointments made by the new government. The cabinet of ministers of a president sends a political message, depending on the forces that are represented in it and in which portfolios, and also on the style of government and the priorities with which its administration begins.

