“What a huge change there has been in just four weeks, we have gone from a campaign without much push, with very little energy, to a national, historic movement… This level of enthusiasm has probably not been felt since 2008 with the Obama campaign.” The speaker is Juan Verde, a member of Joe Biden’s presidential advisory council. And he does so from inside the National Convention of a party he knows very well: before Biden, he advised Barack Obama. The analyst points out in this video two major differences between this campaign and that of Hillary Clinton eight years ago, when the Democrat was the first woman to aspire to the White House and lost against Donald Trump: firstly, that “the party was very divided then and now there has been clear and forceful support for Harris, from the old guard to the new generation of leaders”; and secondly, “voters have the four years of Trump’s presidency to contrast.” In addition, Verde provides the keys to the speech that Kamala Harris will give tonight and that will be the closing of the Convention: “She has to appeal to the undecided.”

