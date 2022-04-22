France votes this Sunday to elect its next president. The polls suggest that Emmanuel Macron, the current president, maintains a solid advantage over his rival in this second round, Marine Le Pen, the far-right candidate. Macron has a wide margin, but some forecasts leave the door open to surprise, such as those of the newspaper The Economist or the Metaculus prediction platform. Polls indicate that Macron will convince more voters of the options that have been left out of the race: Le Pen will be imposed among the voters of the conservative Valérie Pécresse and among those of the leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon, something that could be decisive for his victory. Le Pen, for his part, would retain the bulk of the votes for Éric Zemmour, the other far-right candidate.

How many chances are there of a surprise? In this video we analyze the data from the latest polls for the final stretch of the race to the Elysee.