Journalist Diana Calderón analyzes the result of the elections of October 29, 2023. She finds that the victory of Carlos Fernando Galán in Bogotá, in the first round, and above all the third place of the government’s Gustavo Bolívar, signal a clear defeat for the Government . But also that the elections, in general, are a return to the political reality of eight years ago, even with winners distributed such as Federico Gutiérrez in Medellín, Alex Char in Barranquilla or Dilian Francisca Toro in Valle del Cauca.

