The French elections already have a winner. In this video, Marc Bassets, correspondent for EL PAÍS in Paris, analyzes what is expected of Emmanuel Macron as the winner of the second round of the presidential elections in France. The question is how the President of the Republic will govern from now on: looking to the right as he has done in the past? Or to the left? And what does this victory mean for the European Union and NATO?

The outgoing president, the centrist Macron (Amiens, 44 years old), has defeated the far-right candidate, Marine Le Pen (Neuilly-sur-Seine, 54 years old) in the second round of the elections, according to the first Ipsos projections. He would obtain 58.4% of the votes, compared to 41.6% of the votes for the candidate, with 99% counted. The distance is less than five years ago, when it was more than 30 points (66% compared to 34%). Both competed to become the president -or president- for the next five years, in a day marked by a high abstention rate, 27.7%, the highest since 1969. For Macron, another stage different from the previous one begins, with the legislative elections in June. How will the president get a parliamentary majority in his favor? Will he seek a grand coalition of parties?

Macron, President of the Republic, started as the first force in the polls, but the threat of Marine Le Pen has been increasing every week. At the beginning of the campaign —two weeks ago—, the distance was 15 points, but the latest polls showed a considerable reduction in the president’s advantage, to just five points. In the end, the French have opted for the centrist option, clearly giving victory to the current president.

The analysis and answers to these questions, in the video that accompanies this piece.

