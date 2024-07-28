There was a huge turnout during the Venezuelan election campaign and this Sunday “a very high or high turnout is expected.” Journalist and writer Alonso Moleiro, a contributor to EL PAÍS in Caracas, believes that there are conditions for a massive mobilization as this is the first presidential election in more than a decade in which a real dispute is being fought between Chavismo and the opposition. The event is marked by a process of judicialization of the opposition candidates. Its main leader, María Corina Machado, is disqualified, which has not prevented her from becoming the driving force of the campaign of her substitute, Edmundo González Urrutia. Meanwhile, Venezuela is holding its breath.

