The outskirts of the village of Tsakhur in the Rutolsky region of the Russian Republic of Dagestan witnessed an avalanche on Tuesday.

According to what was reported by the Ministry of Transport in the Republic, “three cars for the residents of the village of Tsakhur were covered in snow.”

The Russian Emergencies Ministry confirmed that there were no injuries in the accident. Transportation to nine mountain villages and two border posts stopped.

On the other hand, local authorities in the northern Russian province of Murmansk confirmed the survival of the girl, who was declared killed by an avalanche in the mountains.

“The girl is alive, but aid workers say that her condition is serious,” TASS news agency quoted a source in the Ministry of Information Policy in Murmansk province as saying.