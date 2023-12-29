The Toronto Wildlife Center said in a post on Instagram that an employee at a fruit and vegetable distribution station named Troy called the center’s hotline for help when he opened a box of tomatoes and was shocked by the presence of a snake.

The snake, which was classified as a “cat”, appears to have hidden with vegetables shipped from Mexico to Canada.

The Wildlife Center added: “The snake is in good health, and our team is currently working on a plan to return this traveler to its original habitat.”