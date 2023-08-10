“I was not aware of my filming.. I only did a job that I think should be done.” With these words, the delivery man, Qass Sarwar, spoke about his appearance in a video that spread recently and sparked great interaction among the users of various social media platforms in the country, during which he appeared to remove barriers Traffic “voluntarily” flew in the middle of a road in Dubai, as a result of the strong winds that the country witnessed a few days ago, in order to protect vehicles from a sudden collision with them, which would have led to traffic accidents.

In turn, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation was not isolated from the spread of this video and the praise of all the visitors of social media platforms for the positive and good he had done, as it immediately monitored the video and got acquainted with the data of the delivery worker, and then invited him to come to its headquarters, where he was received by a team From the Ministry headed by the Undersecretary for Human Resources Affairs, Khalil Al-Khoury, who honored and thanked him for the good step he took.

For his part, delivery worker Waqas Sarwar (Pakistani) said: “When I was removing barriers from the road, I did not know that someone was filming me. I was doing what I thought should be done, as I was riding my bike in one of the roundabouts and when I turned left I was surprised by flying traffic barriers in the road, so I stopped because at that time I did not see them clearly, and I thought that whoever comes from behind might not pay attention to them, which might expose him to any accident, so I did not hesitate to stand and remove these barriers.

Soroura, who has been living in Dubai for 12 years, added: “Before anything I did was to save myself, because I saw these barriers and felt their danger in the end, and if I ignored them and passed without stopping, surely the drivers behind me will suffer accidents, and we as humans and Muslims have to To take care of others as well.

And about his reaction when he learned that he had filmed what he had done, Sarwar said: “About two days after the incident, I was in a shopping center waiting to receive a food order to deliver it, and I was surprised by one of my colleagues asking me who I was in this video that he showed me, so I was surprised that it was mine and I did not know I was photographed and I was wearing a helmet and I did not remove it from my face, but he recognized me by the way I walked.”

He explained that after this conversation with his colleague, he received a personal call from the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, who spoke to him kindly and invited him to come to the Ministry’s headquarters and honored him, expressing his great happiness with this honor, which expresses respect for anyone who does positive work in the UAE.



