On December 22, 2023, the very last Dodge Challenger with a V8 engine rolled off the production line. In fifteen years, Dodge sold 857,000 units of this muscle car according to the original recipe. But now it's over. Yes, you can buy the new Dodge Challenger with an internal combustion engine, but it won't be a V8. Time for a banging ending.

The last 300 units of the Challenger are an ode to the car in a previous life: the 'Black Ghost' from the 1970s. One Challenger belonged to a police officer who went to street races at night in his black Dodge Challenger. In the video below we travel to Detroit to speak with the son of the man behind this story, Greg Qualls.

We also drive one of the last Challengers with an eight-cylinder. The modern Black Ghost is based on the Hellcat Redeye. Up front is a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 that produces 818 horsepower. We wonder how you can successfully replace such a bucket of emotion with something electric. View the images below.

You can read more about the Dodge Challenger Black Ghost – including a confrontation with the Ford Mustang Dark Horse – in Top Gear Magazine 226, which will be available in stores on March 28.